WVDP teams recognized by Green Electronics Council

West Valley Demonstration Project employees worked together to purchase sustainable electronics that will have a positive impact on the environment. Pictured (from left): Regulatory Strategy Team members Julie Sansone, David Klenk and Doug Ruszczyk and Procurement Team members Chelsye Zerfas, Paul Carlone and Jordan Seltzer-Howe.

 West Valley Demonstration Project

WEST VALLEY — Teams at the West Valley Demonstration Project have been recognized for their recent clean environmental and energy-saving efforts with a national award.

CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV), the prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy at the West Valley Demonstration Project, received a Two-Star Award as part of the Green Electronics Council’s 2022 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool Purchaser Awards for excellence in the procurement of sustainable electronics.

