WVDP teams recognized by Green Electronics Council

WEST VALLEY — Teams at the West Valley Demonstration Project have been recognized for their recent clean environmental and energy-saving efforts with a national award.
CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV), the prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy at the West Valley Demonstration Project, received a Two-Star Award as part of the Green Electronics Council’s 2022 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool Purchaser Awards for excellence in the procurement of sustainable electronics.
According to the Green Electronics Council, the electronics purchased by CHBWV in 2021 will result in several environmental and energy-saving improvements over their lifetime. These include:
- A reduction of 9,538 kilograms of CO2 equivalents – taking two cars off the road for a year.
- A savings of 35,366 kWh of electricity – annual electric consumption for 3 households.
- A savings of 18,821 gallons of water.
- $1,730 in cost savings.
“This is a significant contribution to the Administration’s and the Department’s initiatives to promote green information technology,” said William I. White, U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management Senior Advisor, in a letter to CHBWV President John Rendall.
The 2022 EPEAT Purchaser Awards program is a voluntary program and demonstrates a commitment to excellence, reflecting well on the Department, EM, CHBWV and WVDP.
“Participating in this program is part of our commitment to be good stewards of the environment,” Rendall added. “It’s the right thing to do and helps save money for taxpayers and the government while protecting the environment.”
