WVDP receives Superior Star Award at safety conference

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project was recently recognized at a Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Safety Conference in Washington, D.C.
Safety and Site Programs Leader Jennifer Dundas presented the award to CHBWV at the Safety Day.
“At the West Valley Demonstration Project, safety is not just remembered, but put into practice every day and in everything we do,” Dundas said. “This safety accomplishment only happens because of the skills and commitment of our employees to complete work in a safe and compliant manner. Performing work safely brings many benefits to the ongoing cleanup and future closure of this site.”
WVDP received the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Superior Star for achieving injury rates of at least 50% better than the industry average, meeting annual VPP goals, actively mentoring other companies and demonstrating strong community involvement.
CHBWV President John Rendall congratulated employees during this year’s Safety Day.
“This award belongs to every employee here today,” he said. “Our team continues to demonstrate that safety is at the forefront every day as we work in and around challenging and high-risk areas. I am proud to be a part of this team and congratulate all of you on a job well done.”
This year’s Safety Day included heavy equipment demonstrations, fire and electrical safety, radiation protection, competitive educational team activities and site tours of the new vehicle and traffic paths as part of the deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building.
Cheryl Wozniak, CHBWV Safety Engineer, coordinated the event for all employees and congratulated employees for their VPP achievement.
“Thank you for all your hard work in helping us to achieve the Superior Star,” she said. “Your involvement and proactive approach to safety continues to promote a safety culture that is continuously improving the work environment and reducing risks. Together, we help each other stay safe and healthy.”