WVDP receives Superior Star Award at safety conference

DOE-WVDP Safety and Site Programs Leader present the VPP Superior Star Award to CHBWV employees. Pictured (front row, from left) Nate Hebdon, Vice President of International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers 2401; Jennifer Dundas, DOE-WVDP Safety and Site Programs Leader; John Rendall, CHBWV President; (back row) 2401 Union Stewards Jacob Runge; Sarene VanName; Jim Mansfield; and Rod Corwin.

 Photo provided

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project was recently recognized at a Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Safety Conference in Washington, D.C.

Safety and Site Programs Leader Jennifer Dundas presented the award to CHBWV at the Safety Day.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social