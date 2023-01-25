WVDP promotes safety through the eyes of children with calendar

The Family Fun Safety Calendar features drawings created by WVDP employees’ children that depict general safety practices. Pictured with this year’s safety calendar are employees Ashley Curtis and Alissa Kolodziejski.

 West Valley Demonstration Project

WEST VALLEY — Workers and their families at the West Valley Demonstration Project again came together to help promote safety awareness all year long in a creative way.

The Department of Energy and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV), its cleanup contractor at WVDP, recently produced the site’s annual Family Fun Safety Calendar. It features drawings created by WVDP employees’ children aged 12 and younger that depict general safety practices.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social