WVDP partners with Boy Scouts troop to ‘Adopt-A-Highway’

WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy (DOE) and cleanup contractor CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV) partnered with Boy Scout Troop 643 and Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works’ Adopt-A-Highway Program to cleanup Thornwood Drive in West Valley.
Sponsored by the West Valley Demonstration Project (WVDP), Boy Scout Troop 643 worked with the County to adopt one mile of Thornwood Drive to enhance the attainment of a park-like appearance on this roadway.
The Troop has an agreement with the County to clean this section of Thornwood Drive a minimum of two times per year.
“Scouting helps to provide basic skills and promotes teamwork,” said Adam Fischer, Troop 643 Scoutmaster. “However, this activity went beyond that by encouraging our youth to be environmental stewards in their community. In addition, it combined personal responsibility with a life-long value.”
The Troop met on Saturday, June 4, 2022, to clean Thornwood Drive from Fox Valley Road to Rock Springs Road. Before starting their cleanup efforts, the Troop met with Public Works Operations Manager Scott Andrews for a safety briefing.
“Safety is the first priority,” said Andrews. “It’s important that we provide these volunteers with important information that will help to keep them safe during this activity.” Andrews thanked the Troop for volunteering their time to help the County with its Adopt-A-Road Program.
The WVDP provided funding, high-visibility vests, work gloves, bottled water, and a Sheriff’s Deputy to slow down traffic while the Scouts cleaned the roadside.
“We are glad to be a partner in this cleanup effort,” said Bryan Bower, DOE-WVDP Director. “This was an excellent opportunity for us to encourage our youth to perform community service while protecting the environment.”
The County provided high-visibility hats for the volunteers; and special disposal bags that will be picked up and disposed of by the Public Works Department at no cost to the Troop. A sign will also be made by the Public Works Sign Shop to display the Troop’s name.
“The Adopt-A-Highway Program recognizes the need for litter-free roadways,” said Kip Morrow, Cattaraugus County Legislator. “Roads help connect us to each other and to different communities across the County. The County is actively seeking other groups that perform community service to help support our cleanup efforts. I am proud of these Scouts who chose to take their day off to perform this community service.”