WVDP officials commend employees in special video

WEST VALLEY — Officials at the West Valley Demonstration Project have announced the availability of a new video related to the commencement of the controlled deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building.
This video features subject matter experts from the Department of Energy and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley with more than 200 years of combined experience in nuclear decommissioning and environmental cleanup.
“The purpose of this video is to thank every employee here, as well as those who worked here in the past,” said Bryan Bower, WVDP director. “Individuals with diverse backgrounds and education used their collective experience, expertise and knowledge on how to safely deactivate and take down the Main Plant. That was all done here by an incredible workforce.”
The Main Plant Process Building is the last major facility to be removed from the site and represents more than two decades of deactivation and decommissioning work.
In some cases, West Valley employees have spent their entire careers working to witness this significant milestone that will change the landscape of the site forever.
“On Sept. 21, 2022, we began the controlled deconstruction of the Main Plant, and our workforce… our awesome workforce got us here,” said John Rendall, CHBWV President. “What’s been accomplished here, by this workforce, is to be commended. Everything that’s happened since the signing of the West Valley Demonstration Project Act has led to this day and our employees made it happen.”
The video includes subject matter experts directly involved in the project who provide technical support and oversight to ensure work is performed in a manner that is protective of human health and the surrounding environment.
DOE’s planned approach for deconstructing the MPPB incorporates best practices and lessons learned from the WVDP and across the DOE complex. This approach includes the use of deliberately planned and sequenced demolition, the implementation of robust work controls and the use of specialized tools and techniques to safely deconstruct the building.
Demolition of the Main Plant is expected to take approximately 30 months to complete. The video can be found on YouTube.