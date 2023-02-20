WVDP officials commend employees in special video

Bryan Bower, in a clip from a YouTube video by the West Valley Demonstration Project, discusses the demolition of the Main Plant Process Building.

 YouTube

WEST VALLEY — Officials at the West Valley Demonstration Project have announced the availability of a new video related to the commencement of the controlled deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building.

This video features subject matter experts from the Department of Energy and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley with more than 200 years of combined experience in nuclear decommissioning and environmental cleanup.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social