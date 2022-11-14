WVDP food drive delivers 95K pounds of food to 9 pantries

Fifteen volunteers from the West Valley Demonstration Project and its subcontractors met Friday to load and deliver donated food to nine area pantries prior to Thanksgiving.

 Provided

WEST VALLEY — The workforce at the West Valley Demonstration Project completed its annual food drive on Nov. 11 as part of its continued commitment to the community.

This year, the food drive collected more than 95,000 pounds of food and provided turkeys, holiday items and staples for nine food pantries.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social