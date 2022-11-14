WVDP food drive delivers 95K pounds of food to 9 pantries

WEST VALLEY — The workforce at the West Valley Demonstration Project completed its annual food drive on Nov. 11 as part of its continued commitment to the community.
This year, the food drive collected more than 95,000 pounds of food and provided turkeys, holiday items and staples for nine food pantries.
On Friday, 15 volunteers delivered hundreds of cases of food and 200 turkeys to the Fellowship Hill Ministries in Springville, Delevan Methodist Church, Catholic Charities Outreach in Franklinville, Saving Grace OutReach in Cattaraugus, Master’s Plan in Dayton, United Church of Christ in Ellicottville, Concord Food Pantry, Little Valley Baptist Church and West Valley Food Pantry.
“This annual tradition began in 1989 and has been held every year since then,” said Lettie Chilson, facility manager and food drive coordinator.
Over its more than 30 years of giving back to the community, the WVDP Food Drive has collected and delivered more than 2.2 million pounds of food.
“It comes down to two things that make this food drive successful — generosity and kindness of our employees, partners and subcontractors,” said Chilson. “It demonstrates the positive impact that kindness can have on a community.”
WVDP officials expressed thanks to the many employees and members of businesses and organizations who support the annual drive, including CHBWV, NYSERDA and DOE employees; International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Lodge 2401; American DND; Butler Construction; Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department; InTomes; MJW; Sanders Parkview Supermarket; and Encorus.
Every year during the holiday season, resources get spread thin and the needs of our community increase. Community support from the WVDP Food Drive helps to meet those needs that may have gone unmet during the holiday season.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)