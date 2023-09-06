WVDP conducts annual Safety Day

WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Demonstration Project recently conducted its annual Safety Day for employees of CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV), the Department of Energy’s cleanup contractor there.
The purpose of Safety Day is to reinforce and highlight the importance of safety through demonstrations, hands-on activities and guest lectures.
This year included demonstrations on electrical safety, heat stress monitoring, procedural compliance and three-way communication along with information on nutrition and staying healthy. A Jeopardy-style game was also used to test employees’ knowledge of safety controls, tools, and procedures in a fun, competitive manner.
Cheryl Wozniak, CHBWV Safety Engineer, coordinated the event for all employees and thanked them for making safety their number one priority.
“Thank you for all your hard work in helping us to maintain our VPP Superior Star status,” she said. “Your involvement and proactive approach to safety continues to promote a safety culture that is continuously improving the work environment and reducing risks. Together, we help each other stay safe and healthy.”
Jennifer Dundas, Office of Technical Services Assistant Director, congratulated WVDP employees during this year’s Safety Day.
“This award belongs to every employee here today,” she said. “Our team continues to demonstrate that safety is at the forefront every day as we work in and around challenging and high-risk areas. I am proud to work with this team and congratulate all of you on a job well done.”