WVDP accomplishments spotlighted in annual federal report

WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Demonstration Project was among the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) sites highlighted for their major accomplishments and environmental cleanup progress over the past calendar year.
In 2022, West Valley began the deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building and removal of the last ancillary support structure (Load-In Facility), both 2022 priorities, and completing the Permeable Treatment Wall Soil and Structure Removal Project.
Bryan C. Bower, WVDP Project Director, said the site’s dedicated workforce completing the safe and deliberate deactivation of the remaining cells inside the Main Plant Process Building paves the way for the next chapter of cleanup at the site — its controlled demolition.
“This is the culmination of more than two decades of work that has been performed safely and compliantly by our skilled West Valley Demonstration Project team,” he said.
WVDP began the controlled demolition of the Main Plant Process Building on Sept. 21. The demolition is expected to take approximately 30 months to complete. The building is one of the last remaining major facilities at the site, and the successful demolition of this facility will further reduce environmental risks and position WVDP for the next phase in cleanup.
The workforce conducted significant work over the past two decades to prepare the MPPB for demolition in a manner that is protective of human health and the surrounding environment. This included the reduction of over 98% of the contamination through the removal of more than seven miles of contaminated piping and over 50 tons of contaminated equipment.
The demolition of the Load-In Facility — the last of seven ancillary support structures that have been demolished — was completed earlier this year. This accomplishment brings DOE’s total number of structures removed at the WVDP site to 69.
The 4,500-square-foot, two-level building had been used over the years for several purposes, and was no longer needed for EM’s cleanup mission at the site.
Workers completed the restoration of an area where they removed soil and a structure associated with a project to build a unique groundwater treatment system, known as a permeable treatment wall.
An upgraded rail line was used to safely ship 300 containers of soil and 131 containers of debris generated from this project. Both soil and debris containers were shipped from West Valley to EnergySolutions for disposal. These shipments add to a safe transportation record of more than 25,000 rail miles from January through May.
Bower said he is proud to be a part of a team that prides itself on delivering results in a safe and compliant manner.
“Our accomplishments on this project would not be possible without the commitment and talent of our employees; and I look forward to continuing our work together,” he added.
The progress realized in 2022 sets the site up for even greater success in the future. EM officials remain focused on achieving its mission safely, effectively and at a practical cost to taxpayers.
The DOE-EM released a site-wide report that can be found at energy.gov/em, detailing achievements across the mission scope.