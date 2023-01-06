WVDP accomplishments spotlighted in annual federal report

The deconstruction of the West Valley Demonstration Project’s Main Plant Process Building, a 2022 priority for the Department of Energy, began Sept. 21. About 640 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel were reprocessed there between 1966 and 1972.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

WEST VALLEY — The West Valley Demonstration Project was among the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management (EM) sites highlighted for their major accomplishments and environmental cleanup progress over the past calendar year.

In 2022, West Valley began the deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building and removal of the last ancillary support structure (Load-In Facility), both 2022 priorities, and completing the Permeable Treatment Wall Soil and Structure Removal Project.

