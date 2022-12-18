Wreaths in Olean

Brad Spink (right) speaks to volunteers Saturday as they prepare to place pine wreaths at the graves of veterans in Olean's Mount View Cemetery's Veterans Field of Honor.

 

Volunteers throughout the region turned out Saturday to place green tokens of grace and honor at the graves of veterans during Wreaths Across America Day.

In Olean, more than 100 pine wreaths were placed at veterans' graves in the Mount View Cemetery Veterans Field of Honor. 

Carrying wreaths

Billy Edwards carries wreaths Saturday as part of Belmont’s Wreaths Across America event.
American Legion

American Legion 808 in Belmont conducted a brief honor ceremony prior to placing wreaths as part of Belmont’s first Wreaths Across America event.

