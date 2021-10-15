CUBA — In the past, Wreaths Across America, a nationwide program that places wreaths on veteran’s graves in national cemeteries at Christmastime, has decorated the veterans cemetery in Bath.
This year the event is coming a little closer to home with the help of the DAR.
In January, the Catharine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution set a goal to place wreaths on veteran’s graves in Allegany County. But that task is so big, coordinator Mary Lindquist said, that they are starting in Cuba this year, where they only need 550 wreathes to complete the task.
“Can you imagine how many wreaths would be needed in some of the larger towns?" she said Wednesday as the group was getting ready for a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the purchase of wreathes.
The public is invited to attend a Wreaths Across America Benefit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Palmer Opera House, where Nettie Productions will present live classic country music. Admission is $5 or attendees may purchase a wreath for $15.
The wreaths will be placed on graves in the Cuba and Catholic cemeteries. DAR members will place wreaths on a smaller cemetery behind the Cuba dam.
“I’m from Cuba, so it is easiest to start in Cuba, but the DAR wants to see wreaths on veteran’s graves throughout the county,” Lindquist explained.
Noting that to be able to cover the county coordinators and co-coordinators will be needed for each and every cemetery in the county. That task is just too big at this time although Lindquist said she is ready to accept volunteers for the bigger project.
For now, volunteers will be needed on Dec. 18, when the wreaths will be placed. While volunteers do not have to register, Lindquist said it would be beneficial for her to know just how much help she has. Volunteers will meet at noon at the grange on Medbury Avenue, where they can park. Shuttles will take them to the cemeteries.
The deadline for purchasing a wreath is Nov. 1. The cost is $15, and each wreath carries a small flag representing a branch of the military. Veteran’s graves from all America’s wars from the Revolutionary War to the War in Afghanistan will be recognized Lindquist said.
“I guarantee that if you lay a wreath on a veteran’s grave that you will want to do it again,” said Lindquist who has been part of the Wreaths Across America project for six years.
To purchase a wreath, to volunteer, to help place wreaths, or to become your town’s coordinator for next year, call Lindquist at (585) 610-6446.
Wreaths Across America got its start in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath company of Harrington, Maine, found themselves with a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. Remembering a boyhood experience at Arlington National Cemetery, owner Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s veterans.
With the help of Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed in Arlington.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help.
Today, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.