CUBA — The giant flag drooped on the flagpole, a low cover of gray clouds spread across the valley, and the sky spit rain drops, but that didn’t stop more than one hundred people from placing Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves in the Cuba Cemetery, Saturday.
It was Allegany County’s part of the national Wreaths Across America program which saw hundreds of thousands of wreaths placed not only across the country, but also in American military cemeteries world-wide. Here it was hosted by the Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and organized by Cuba member Mary Lindquist. It occurred only in Cuba, because this is the first year and organizers are needed from other towns and villages to pull off a county-wide event, Lindquist said.
As it was DAR members and other officials placed wreaths on the Veteran’s Memorial in Belmont earlier in the day.
Lindquist had no idea how many people would show up to help place the 550 wreaths on veterans’ graves.
Even as more and more people from mitten clad children to rain-coated, grey-headed-adults made their way along the narrow cemetery road to a gathering point Lindquist said, “This is going exactly how I expected. I had hoped for a bigger turnout, but with the way things are, and the weather I’m happy for the people who did come out.”
With the coronavirus resurging and the county’s statistics growing, most of those present wore masks underneath their hoods and hats.
The regent of the county’s DAR chapter, Kimberly Marie Conroy led a small introductory service thanking everyone for coming out to the event. She said, “Wreaths Across America Day has a simple mission, to remember fallen US veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. This important day is an annual event that takes place every third Saturday in December at cemeteries in the US, at sea and abroad. This year the Catherine Schuyler chapter along with the Cuba community and Allegany County organizations have its first Wreaths Across America in Cuba. The inspiration for this year’s theme came from a statement made by United States Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville. In a recent interview he said, ‘We stand on the shoulders of heroes that have gone before us and really what we strive to do is live up to their legacy.’”
Conroy told those gathered, “Your presence here today and that of the thousands of people gathering across America, is a tribute to those lost troops and their families. It is a way to say we remember the soldiers who shivered and starved through the winter at Valley Forge, the doughboys who crouched in the muddy trenches of France, the platoons who patrolled the hazy jungles of Vietnam and the young men and women who patrolled the mountains of Afghanistan. We remember and honor them all.”
Conroy went on to explain the etiquette of placing a wreath. Red flags indicated the graves to be decorated. Participants were told to remove the tag on the wreath, say the veteran’s name and thank them for their service and to take a moment of silence in their honor.
Conroy also introduced state Senator George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who presented the DAR chapter with a proclamation honoring them for their participation and bringing Wreaths Across America to the county.
In addition, Cuba Mayor Michelle Miller and Cuba Town Supervisor Lee James both thanked the DAR for bringing the event to Cuba. Miller said, “It is heartbreaking to see how many people from Cuba have served in the military.”
Concluding the service, members of the Allegany County Veterans Organization placed eight wreaths around the flagpole honoring members of all branches of the military. Taps echoed through the graveyard before those in attendance headed toward two pick-up trucks laden with wreaths. Clutching one or two or carrying several on a pole, the volunteers spread out across the hilly cemetery to place the Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves.
Historian Tom Taylor mapped the military graves in the cemetery and according to his findings, there is one grave which bears the remains of a Revolutionary War soldier who settled in the area following the end of the War for Independence.