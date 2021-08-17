ANGELICA — Five years ago the hot dogs were Don Ash and Jim Ruschak. On Monday they were the ones serving up the hot dogs as they celebrated the fifth anniversary of WRAQ FM Community Radio with their friends.
Hot dogs because they took the bone in their jaws and worked through all the paperwork, technology, logistics, construction and requirements to start a radio station in Angelica. It took about a year. While the broadcast area is limited — a 15-mile line of sight signal, at best, from the broadcast antenna — but due to live streaming via the internet their reach is immeasurable.
“I love it when we hear from Angelicans living in South Carolina or California who have listened to our broadcast,” Ash said.
He added they have accomplished much of what they set out to do — create a radio station that brings sports and culture and local events to the people through a variety of programs ranging from an old-time baseball game to the Genesee Rapids' games live; music ranging from Frank Sinatra to modern jazz and contemporary tunes; and local history and gardening tips.
They have done it by putting local voices on the air.
They’ve plugged in programming from the New York Times editorial staff, historians, world news from the Voice of America, book reviews and more to fill in the gaps.
Recently the station began recording the meetings of the Angelica Town Board and airing them. And during the pandemic they began airing the St. Paul's Episcopal Church services. They even air a program from the David A. Howe Library with director Nic Gunning.
The station is on air around the clock with daily programming starting at midnight and going live from Angelica at 8 a.m. and continuing through the daytime hours with combined live and purchased programs.
As they embark on the next five years, the station is reaching out to younger generations to help take over.
“We’re not getting any younger,” the two agreed, having come to the airways after retiring from their regular jobs.
Younger voices are being heard on the broadcasts and, starting Wednesday, three young women from Genesee Valley Central School will broadcast their first show.
“I expected it to be about school and what is happening there — games, contests and events — but when I talked to one of the students, she assured me that ‘they have opinions,’ so I’m not sure what to expect now,” Ash said.
The station is also embarking on a new civics program, discussing a variety of subjects including why it is important to vote and how to register and vote around election and primaries. Discussion will also include the roles of individuals holding political office, such as the role of the vice president and even the role of the Supreme Court.
Most of those programs are purchased for broadcast. And although Angelica claims to be the birthplace of the modern Republican Party, Ash says they try to remain neutral when it comes to party politics.
The local voices heard regularly on the station are, Stirling Smalley, who plays "The Best Songs," Ash and Jim Gallman on "Good Morning, Angelica," Justin Thaine’s "Classic Baseball," Ruschak with a doo wop musical program and a Sinatra musical program, Josh Sherman with "Hip Crips Music" and Pam Duttweiler with a children’s reading program.
They are always looking for more local programs, Ruschak said.
In the future the station managers would like to increase the station’s ability to broadcast live from local events. They also hope to purchase additional repeaters to enlarge the broadcast area.
WRAQ-LP (92.7 FM) is licensed to serve the community of Angelica and is owned by Angelica Community Radio Inc. The station was assigned the WRAQ-LP call letters by the Federal Communications Commission on Feb. 26, 2014.
The live-stream website is www.wraq.org.
It is governed by a volunteer board of directors which oversees committees comprised of volunteers from Angelica and the surrounding area. There are no paid staff members.
WRAQ is a not-for-profit station that needs the support of the community to build and sustain the station. WRAQ accepts donations in any amount to help the staff operate and improve the station. Checks may be sent to Angelica Community Radio, P.O. Box 1, Angelica, N.Y., 14709.