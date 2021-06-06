PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will observe World Ocean Day Tuesday with an interpretive walk to learn a little about a few of the fascinating creatures that call the ocean home — as well as things we all can do to help support our watery world and the creatures that live within.
Begin the walk at the Lillibridge Kiosk where a map will be available to guide you. This walk will be available through the month of June.
The Lillibridge Property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road. Share pictures and let the center know how you enjoyed your visit by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.
SUMMER YOGA with Jessie Lampack Slattery has begun at the The Pavilion at Lillibridge, with sessions at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday (no class June 9) through Sept. 29.
Classes are one hour and the fee is $10 per class, with all levels welcome. Rain is fine, but class will be canceled in the event of severe weather. See www.facebook.com/hometownyoga for more information or text Slattery at (716) 378-7720