ALBANY (TNS) — The Working Families Party, a thorn in former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s side during his decade running the state, is remaining one even after his resignation in August.
As the WFP prepares to play what it hopes is an influential role in Democratic primaries for the state Legislature in 2022, the liberal third party is asking candidates to commit to a slate of proposed policies in response to Cuomo controversies, including one that would disallow him from spending an $18 million campaign war chest.
The party’s lengthy candidate questionnaire — which candidates must fill out while seeking the WFP’s endorsement — also includes new questions about whether candidates will back various ethics reforms and sexual harassment policies.
In an interview, the state director of the New York Working Families Party, Sochie Nnaemeka, emphasized longtime party issues that remain a priority: affordability for working families, investments by state government in social support programs, and support for undocumented immigrants. But ethical government also plays a role in those issues, she said.
”It is about your platform and your policy positions, and it’s also about whether or not you’re a leader that your community can be proud of, or whether you’re someone that’s going to mire us in crisis,” Nnaemeka said. “Unethical, closed-door, retaliatory governing is bad for New Yorkers.”
The WFP questionnaire states that Cuomo has “indicated he may use his $18 (million) campaign war chest to attack those who voiced opposition to him.” The WFP then asks candidates if they’ll support an Assembly bill that prohibiting an elected official convicted of a crime committed in office, impeached and convicted, or — like Cuomo — who resigns while subject to an impeachment inquiry, from using a campaign account for any political purpose.
Through his campaign fund, Cuomo has continued to employ his longtime spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, to rebut the August report issued by Attorney General Letitia James accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment, the November report from the Assembly Judiciary Committee, and other criticisms.
On the other hand, Cuomo’s camp has never publicly stated plans to use the campaign account “to attack those who voiced opposition to him.” The WFP question appears to be based on an anonymously sourced Politico report, some of which has not borne out, such as reporting that Cuomo was planning to attack Gov. Kathy Hochul.
”If anyone wants to change the law going forward that’s their prerogative, but the premise of their question is a lie as we never said nor ‘indicated’ anything like that — we can’t help it if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads,” Azzopardi said on Thursday.
The WFP battled with Cuomo regularly. In a July interview with investigators probing his alleged sexual harassment, Cuomo charged that the party was the “coalition of many of the people who are political opponents to me, and have been part of orchestrating and resonating the complaints against me.”
The questionnaire also asks if candidates support bills to reform the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics; to prevent taxpayer reimbursement of campaign or legal defense funds that were used to pay off personal legal fees; to reform nondisclosure agreements; and to extend the statute of limitations to report employment discrimination. Another new question asks candidates how they’ll ensure their campaign and legislative offices are free of sexual harassment, bullying, exploitation or other forms of abuse and misconduct.
Much of the questionnaire focuses on the WFP’s core economic policy issues, and a new question focuses on a major WFP priority: Whether candidates believe the state has an obligation to provide universal, high-quality child care to all New York children.
Under New York’s unique “fusion voting” system, the WFP has the power to cross-endorse candidates in general elections, and usually chooses the Democratic nominee. But the WFP is also highly influential in Democratic primaries, with a professional staff skilled in turning out voters and member organizations providing ground troops.
In the state Legislature, Democrats have super-majorities in both the Senate and Assembly, but the WFP is continuing to push the Democratic conferences leftward. Plans for the 2022 Democratic primary for governor may be less clear following the Thursday announcement by James, a longtime ally of the WFP, that she was dropping her bid and running for reelection as attorney general.
The WFP has a longtime relationship with one remaining liberal candidate, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and with another likely candidate, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, although de Blasio and progressive Democrats have at times been at odds during his mayoralty.
The polling and fundraising front-runner, Hochul, has expressed opposition to raising taxes on the wealthy — a position at odds with a core aspect of the WFP’s agenda. Still, it’s possible that the politically pragmatic Hochul will end up in contention for the WFP nod.