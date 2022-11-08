Workers safely remove first section of WVDP Main Plant

An operator uses a heavy-duty excavator with shear attachment to safely remove the Solvent Storage Terrace, as part of the deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building.

 Photo provided

WEST VALLEY — Deconstruction of the Solvent Storage Terrace at the West Valley Demonstration Project was recently completed as part of the ongoing deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building.

The storage terrace is a concrete block structure located on the 3rd floor of the Main Plant Process Building. The area formally held storage tanks associated with the final purification of the uranium and plutonium products.

 

