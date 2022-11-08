Workers safely remove first section of WVDP Main Plant

WEST VALLEY — Deconstruction of the Solvent Storage Terrace at the West Valley Demonstration Project was recently completed as part of the ongoing deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building.
The storage terrace is a concrete block structure located on the 3rd floor of the Main Plant Process Building. The area formally held storage tanks associated with the final purification of the uranium and plutonium products.
“Extensive measures, robust work controls and best practices have been incorporated into this project to ensure the safety of the workforce, community and surrounding,” said Stephen Bousquet, project director. “We are performing this work in a deliberate and planned manner to maintain safety and stability of the building as deconstruction proceeds.”
The WVDP began the controlled deconstruction of the Main Plant Process Building on Sept. 21 and is expected to take approximately 30 months to complete.
The building is a five-story, 35,100-square-foot reinforced concrete structure that operated as a commercial reprocessing facility to recover reusable plutonium and uranium from spent nuclear reactor fuel. It ceased operations in 1972.
The Main Plant Process Building is one of the last remaining major facilities at West Valley. The successful deconstruction of this facility will further reduce environmental risks and position the site for the next phase in the cleanup.