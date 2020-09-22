WELLSVILLE — The board of Art for Rural America, a Wellsville-based nonprofit organization that runs the Fassett GreenSpace public garden, has a plan for the area in the back where the lot slopes down toward the Giant Market.
Thanks to help from Alfred State College, the board is finally able to start new construction on the 55 N. Main St. park, Cassandra Bull, AFRA's president, said.
She said Art for Rural America’s vision is to construct a multipurpose outdoor classroom, shade pavilion and event space. This "flexible theater" design will feature built-in bench seating for 75 individuals underneath the cover of shade sails.
The built-in seating will have two rows of tiered bleacher-like benches that face the center of the labyrinth. Adding a shaded space will reduce exposure to the sun and protect guests from the elements.
Bull said it will also increase the gardening area that the public can harvest from throughout the season.
Art for Rural America is still seeking funding for the poles, shade sails and labor to construct the top portion of the pavilion. However, the construction of the pavilion’s base will be completed this fall thanks to help from multiple community-minded organizations.
Bull said support for the project comes from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s Design Access Legacy Funds, Western New York Foundation’s Small Grant Program and te Rochester design firm of Clark Patterson Lee.
The foundations have supported planning and funds for supplies needed to grade the back of the lot such that the area is leveled flat with labyrinth, Bull said.
After the lot is graded, a group of volunteers will install the retaining wall blocks to form bench seating that will be the base of their new outdoor classroom.
Nate Piscitelli, a Wellsville native, has collaborated on the design and execution of the space since he was a student of architecture at Alfred State College.
Now, Piscitelli works at Clark Patterson Lee, with the firm taking on the new pavilion as a community project. Bull said the firm has been working with AFRA to create structural and grading plans.
Brian Adams, an instructor in the heavy equipment operations program in the Building Trades Department at Alfred State College, and second-year students in the program are spearheading the build.
In 2018, a different cohort helped to grade the lot for the labyrinth’s construction as a civic engagement project. Earlier this year, students in the same program were gearing up to excavate the lot.
Bull noted that almost a week before construction began, the COVID-19 pandemic spread to New York and Alfred State students resumed classes virtually after their spring break in March.
"Thankfully the Building Trades Department has stayed committed to the GreenSpace," she said. "Now, students in the fall semester of 2020 are working with Art for Rural America once again to help this community group see their vision come to life."
For more information about the project or to become involved in The Fassett GreenSpace, email ArtforRuralAmerica@gmail.com. Follow the group on Facebook or visit its website, www.artforruralamerica.org.