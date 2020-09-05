Work underway at Cattaraugus bridge site damaged by floodwaters

CATTARAUGUS — The night of July 16, floodwaters from a micro-storm washed through a Cattaraugus County bridge construction site on Tannery Street in the village.
The $2.1 million bridge and a series of concrete step-down pads to dissipate the force of the water on a section of the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek had been expected to have been completed by now.
That was before floodwaters swept tons of rock and debris slamming into the metal frame for the foundation that was to hold three concrete boxes to form the deck of the bridge.
As soon as the insurance company inspected the site the contractor, Edbauer Construction Co. of West Seneca, dug out the foundation and backfilled the area swept by floodwater.
“I anticipate the bridge will open this year,” Mark Burr, Public Works Department director of engineering, told members of the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee on Wednesday.
Burr did not rule out the possibility that the project would have to be finished in the spring — some paving may not get done this year, but that he expects it will be open.
After the site was restored to pre-flood conditions, the concrete foundation for the three box culverts was poured on Aug. 11, Burr said.
“There was a lot of damage to take care of,” he said. The floodwaters had eroded the bank, closing off the diversion channel and flooding the worksite. A lot of fill had to be brought in to shore up the site.
Burr said the contractor plans to set the concrete pieces on Sept. 15 and 16.
“We’re a little behind schedule, but with the flood damage that occurred, we’re lucky,” Burr added.
The floodwaters claimed a 500-gallon diesel fuel tank that was half full. It was discovered a day later by kayakers on the man branch of Cattaraugus Creek, more than eight miles away.
A marked detour guides traffic around the site.
Burr said the floodwaters severed water and sewer lines that were planned for replacement along with the new Tannery Road span.