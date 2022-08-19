OLEAN — A 300-foot extension of the Allegheny River Valley Trail is almost done, city officials reported.
Originally planned to start construction in late July, work began Aug. 8 on the 300-foot trail section meant to bypass nearby private property. Mayor Bill Aiello noted that work on the project is set to wrap up within the next week.
“They took down some trees, and they’ve got it all marked out to pave it,” Aiello said, with paving work set to begin Friday or Monday. “Then we’ll get a nice archway up.”
As planned, the URA — using a narrow stretch of property owned by the agency between 12th and 13th streets — is having a pathway built connecting the two streets to the existing trailhead at the end of North 13th Street. An archway along the 12th Street entrance will welcome trail users. Once completed, the section would be donated to the trail network.
Currently, trail users use North 13th Street or cross through the Country Fair property — and its busy parking lot — to access the northernmost section of the trail.
The site of the trail extension occupies a small portion of a 12.8-acre lot owned by the URA. The property was part of the Constitution Avenue project in the 1990s, which led to several commercial projects on former URA-owned land along the corridor.
Tax funds are not being used for the project. The URA, a public benefit corporation established by the state Legislature in 1966, is using funds from the 2020 sale of the First National building to Savarino Companies of Buffalo for redevelopment. According to the agency’s 2021 financial audit report, the group has more than $437,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
The planning and materials cost for the project is estimated at just over $50,000, and includes tree removal, filling and grading for preparation, and the paved trailway itself.
The trail network was first envisioned by Joe Higgins in 1992, and a push by Higgins and others netted almost $500,000 in state aid for the project in 1994. Negotiations between the town of Allegany, the city, the town of Olean and St. Bonaventure University brought about the 6.2-mile loop and spur network now in place through several phases. The path is a 10-foot asphalt path designed for non-motorized use and is handicapped accessible.