Trail paving

The 300-foot extension of the Allegheny River Valley Trail between North 12 and 13th streets is just about ready for paving, city officials reported Thursday.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — A 300-foot extension of the Allegheny River Valley Trail is almost done, city officials reported.

Originally planned to start construction in late July, work began Aug. 8 on the 300-foot trail section meant to bypass nearby private property. Mayor Bill Aiello noted that work on the project is set to wrap up within the next week.

