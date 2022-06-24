BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Bypass of U.S. Route 219 will be undergoing a facelift this summer.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that starting Monday crews will be working on the northbound lane of the highway from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive.
Northbound lane restrictions will be necessary.
When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic — limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures.
As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.
Overall work on this project includes resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation across more than four miles of roadway. Other work includes guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Structure repairs/rehabilitation work will also take place on the bridge over Tunungwant Creek. That bridge is 357-feet long and carries an average of more than 6,700 vehicles each day.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $5.8 million job. All work is weather dependent. Work on this project is expected to be completed by early November.