LIMESTONE — The New York State Department of Transportation said Thursday that road work begins Monday on U.S. Route 219 in the town of Carrollton, with lane closures planned.
The DOT said left lane closures both northbound and southbound, starting at the Pennsylvania line to Plank Street, will be in place. Cross-overs will be created, and southbound traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes. Once the southbound work is completed, northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes.
Road work is expected to last approximately nine months. This work is weather-sensitive, the DOT said, and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.