Woodside Music Festival

OLEAN — The Woodside Music Festival to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York gets underway at noon Saturday at The Woodside Tavern on the Range on West River Road.

The event will feature a variety of music acts through 11 p.m., along with several food trucks, including Big Bissman’s BBQ and Catering, the Hungry Burro, House of Munch and Kona Ice. Adult beverages will be for sale as the Woodside Tavern will be running its bar for the event. Flickerwood Wine Cellars will be joining them with their portable wine bar.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social