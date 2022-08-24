OLEAN — The Woodside Music Festival to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York gets underway at noon Saturday at The Woodside Tavern on the Range on West River Road.
The event will feature a variety of music acts through 11 p.m., along with several food trucks, including Big Bissman’s BBQ and Catering, the Hungry Burro, House of Munch and Kona Ice. Adult beverages will be for sale as the Woodside Tavern will be running its bar for the event. Flickerwood Wine Cellars will be joining them with their portable wine bar.
There is a 50/50 raffle and VIP table options are sold out for the event. Admission is $10 upon entry; cash is preferred but credit card payment options are available. Seating will be very limited so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
Organizers said 100% of the admission proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association of WNY under the Longest Day and Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraisers.
The event will kick off with a few brief speakers, including Mayor William Aiello and Lauren Ashburn, associate director of advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association in New York.
Regarding the music, organizers said there is something for everyone as the performers will cover a wide variety of genres.
• 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. — Dan Roche, acoustic act
• 1:40 to 2:25 p.m. — Jamie Ervay, acoustic act
• 2:35 to 3:20 p.m. — Dylan Snyder, acoustic act
• 4 to 5:15 p.m. — Swords of a Joker
• 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. — Smokin’ 45
• 7 to 8:15 p.m. — Diggin Roots
• 8:30 to closing — Vinny and the Mudflaps