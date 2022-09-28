OLEAN — The Paul and Mary Lou Wood Foundation Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation recently made possible five annual grants, together totaling $4,038.51, to charitable causes important to Paul and Mary Lou Wood.

The Woods, who have called Olean home for 50 years, established the fund at CRCF to give back to the community by supporting local causes important to their family.

 

