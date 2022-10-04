WELLSVILLE — Saturday will mark the 106th day since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, dealing what many women believe was a crushing blow to their rights and security.
On Saturday, all around the country women will march and rally to show how they feel about that decision and how they intend to make this coming election day their "independence day."
Locally, women are invited to join the Women’s Wave, Rally and March in Wellsville to show, as one organizer said, that women are not going to let their hard-earned rights be taken away.
“This event was organized partly by the same women who organized the march against gun violence in June,” said Patty MacEwan one of the organizers and speakers.
It will start at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Fassett Greenspace, located on Main Street at the corner of Fassett and Main. After the speakers, the march will proceed to Pearl Street and return to the Greenspace.
Clarifying who should participate, MacEwan said, “This isn’t just for Democratic women. It is for any woman who feels she has had her rights taken away. It is for anyone who feels it is wrong to have their human rights taken away. It is also for men because men of quality do not fear equality.”
Organizers state, “Locally, we are united in our commitment to freedom and dignity for all Americans and putting failed ‘leaders’ on notice — from Supreme Court Justices, to candidates running for office, to sitting elected officials on both sides of the aisle — we will not stop marching, protesting, voting, running for office until ALL of our freedoms are protected.”
The organizers emphasized, “We are demanding the freedom to decide how, when, and if we bear children. The freedom to raise children free from the terror of gun violence. The freedom to vote and participate fully and completely in a functioning democracy. The freedom to learn history and to express that history without book banning and the freedom to live in a country where we are invested in everyone’s prosperity.”
Additional speakers for the event are Rebecca Weaver Hamm of Alfred, who will speak on family and equality; Victoria Hart, BSN, NP, speaking on reproductive rights; Lee Marcus Muse of Hornell, speaking on "A Dream of Truth, Youth and Ruth"; Sarah Trumpp, speaking on "Living, Voting and Dreaming Beyond Binaries"; and MacEwan, speaking on equality.
Those attending are invited to bring a sign or come early and make one at the site.