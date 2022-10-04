Women's march

Patty MacEwan, a longtime activist, helped organize the Allegany County women’s march set for Saturday in Wellsville.

WELLSVILLE — Saturday will mark the 106th day since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, dealing what many women believe was a crushing blow to their rights and security.

On Saturday, all around the country women will march and rally to show how they feel about that decision and how they intend to make this coming election day their "independence day."

