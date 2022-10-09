WELLSVILLE — While thousands of women marched around the nation Saturday, organizers were happy with the numbers that took to the street in Wellsville to protect and declare their rights.
Patty MacEwan, a long-time advocate for women’s rights who helped organize the march, said, “I’m happy to see so many women and men to out here on such a blustery day to stand up for our rights.”
Gathered in the Fassett Greenspace, the participants heard from five speakers before marching the length of the business district and back to the space. Mostly honking and cheers greeted the marchers, with some in the businesses they passed giving them thumbs up. Only a few passersby were unaware of the meaning of the demonstration while only one individual carried a sign protesting the march.
Most signs people carried expressed frustration with the Supreme Court’s June decision knocking down the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion with language like, “I Can’t Believe I’m Still Protesting This 50 Years Later” and “We’re Not Ovary Acting.”
The message, passed along to the attendees by each of the speakers was overwhelmingly "Register to vote" and "Vote and take someone to the polls with you to vote.”
Karen Ash of Angelica, one of the organizers of the Wellsville march, said, “This is not a Democratic or a Republican rally , this is a women’s rights rally.”
More than once, protestors were heard to say that they were happy to be living in New York state where women’s rights are protected.
The speakers for the event were Rebecca Weaver Hamm, Victoria Hart, Lee Marcus Muse, Sarah Trumpp and MacEwan. All expressed the need to reinstate Roe v. Wade and the need to protect and preserve equality for all under the law. The speakers emphasized that the need to act is now with the upcoming election.
They expressed the need for voters to elect officials who agree with their ideals and create a “blue wave” that will ensure Democrats retain their power in Congress to preserve women’s rights and codify Roe v. Wade.
“There are five actions you can take now," MacEwan said. "March, bring a person to the polls (early voting in Allegany County starts Oct. 29 in Belmont and Wellsville), hold elected officials accountable, speak up and speak out and empower one another."
The group ProAllegany has no other marches planned before the November election; organizers will be busy with a campaign to get out the vote by texting and by sending post cards to registered voters.
Early voting for all registered voters in Allegany County will take place Oct. 29, 30 and 31 and from Nov 1-6 in Belmont at the Board of Elections and in Wellsville at the village hall on Main Street.