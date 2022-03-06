FRANKLINVILLE — Education and equality are the themes as Women’s History Month is celebrated with a NCAA basketball-style bracket that will highlight the accomplishments of women globally.
For the past five years, Dr. Pauline Hoffmann, associate professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University and owner of Data Doyenne, and Jennifer Pulver, director of graphic design at St. Bonaventure University, have created the March Into Women’s History bracket that takes 64 women and arranges them randomly in a format constructed much like the NCAA basketball bracket.
This year, the bracket highlights women who were overshadowed by men and the 50th anniversary of Title IX in the United States. Many of the women in the bracket may have had their work and accomplishments stolen by men or they may have participated in a significant way on projects and not received praise or recognition for their contributions.
Additionally, women who were instrumental in ensuring the adoption of Title IX legislation as well as those who fought and/or continue to fight for women’s equality worldwide were included. Title IX prohibits exclusion and discrimination on the basis of sex from education programs that receive federal financial assistance.
“Initially, we wanted to highlight only women who’ve had accomplishments taken or been severely curtailed by men but we found it difficult to find 64 women to fill the bracket,” Hoffmann said. “That wasn’t necessarily a surprise. If their work was overshadowed or taken, history may not have caught up yet.”
Voting in the first round begins today and will continue throughout the month until the field is eventually narrowed to two women on March 30, with the winner being announced March 31. All are welcome to view brief bios of the 64 women and cast votes atwww.marchintowomenshistory.com.
“We hope to start a conversation and to educate,” Hoffmann said. “This year, particularly with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we hope to highlight the importance of that legislation.”
Announcements and updates will be posted throughout the month on the website and social media. Additionally, the Data Doyenne podcast features a conversation about the relevance and impact of Title IX and discusses the women’s history bracket.
Bracket Breakdown
Voting in the first round of 64 women begins March 7 and will continue through March 31, when the winner will be announced on the website. The schedule below outlines the dates for voting and announcements.
Dates to follow for voting:
• Today through Sunday: voting to narrow from 64 to 32 women.
• March 14: announcement of the group of 32 and start of voting for the Sweet 16.
• March 21: announcement of the Sweet 16 at and start of voting for the Elite 8.
• March 24: Elite 8 announced.
• March 28: announcement of the Final 4.
• March 30: Final 2.
• March 31: Winner.