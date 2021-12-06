OLEAN — The Women of Steel sounds like a new group of superheroes — and they just might be to the hundreds of people they help throughout our nearby communities in New York state and Pennsylvania each year.
Locally, the ladies of the local United Steel Workers Union (USW) 5429, the Women of Steel, are about one quarter of the membership.
They are employees of Cutco Corporation, which includes Vector Marketing and KA-BAR Knives, uniting each year with their district, state and national counterparts to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations.
“I’ve been part of the Women of Steel for about 10 years and chairperson for about six,” said Kami Keyes, who is joined in the fundraising effort by Rachel Triplett, Taylor Triplett, Denise Skroback and Linda Peckham.
The women sell 50/50 tickets to employees and administration throughout Cutco for a two-week period every few weeks and typically raise typically between $1,000 and $1,500.
“It’s not just the union people that buy them,” Keyes said. “It’s also management, accounting, IT. It’s the whole Cutco family (that gives). We also have a lot of employees who live in Pennsylvania, and we try to find something similar.”
For example, they held a 50/50 this year to benefit the Olean’s Gift Tree and the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, and also gave to the Elf Fund and McKean County SPCA in Bradford, Pa. They’ve also donated to the American legions in Olean and Eldred, Pa., as well as to the Pink Pumpkin Project and Swizzy’s Cause.
And they don’t just put the money where their mouth is.
“Right now we’re making ornaments for the local nursing homes,” Peckham said. It depends on how many supplies they have as to how many they’ll be able to make and distribute.
“We always do one for Cradle Beach,” Keyes said. We’ll not only do a raffle but we’ll actually go to Cradle Beach and redo their flower beds every year.” (Cradle Beach, in Angola, is a summer camp and respite for families with children with special needs.)
USW in Olean is part of USW District 4, which includes the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and the territory of Puerto Rico.