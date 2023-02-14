NIAGARA FALLS (TNS) — A woman is dead and her 5-year-old child was seriously injured after an incident in the New York State Park Monday afternoon.

State Park Police said their dispatchers received "multiple calls," at about 12:30 p.m., reporting that an "adult female and her child fell into the Niagara Gorge between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds."

