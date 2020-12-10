Woman dies in Otto house fire; man, 2 children injured

OTTO — A woman died in a house fire at a home on North Otto Road early Thursday and a man and two children were taken to Buffalo hospitals.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials had not released the name of the deceased nor the man and two children who were hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Brian McCrory of Gowanda started a gofundme page for his father-in-law, Mark Trimm, who lost his house in the Otto fire. He said Trimm's girlfriend, Rachel Dorman, died in the fire.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the gofundme page had raised $5,645 of its $20,000 goal.
Otto Fire Chief Anthony Riehle, who was first to respond to the fire scene, said a man was in front of the house who said a woman was on the second floor.
Fire was pouring out of the first floor windows and thick black smoke was coming from the upstairs windows, the chief told WIVB-TV. The severity of the fire precluded any rescue.
Firefighters recovered the woman’s body from the destroyed home about 8 a.m. The house was later demolished. Yellow tape cordoned off the area late Thursday morning.
The Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team investigated the cause of the fire. No report had been released to the public as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The fire chief said a preliminary investigation indicated the fire started from a wood stove near the back of the house.
Two neighboring houses were damaged by heat from the flames.