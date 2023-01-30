WELLSVILLE — We all want to know what the weather is going to be. Is it going to rain, is it going to snow, will the sun shine?
And the most asked question at the end of January — even a relatively mild one — is, When will winter end?
The most reliable source is regional meteorologists, who use information transmitted from satellites, study barometric pressure and check weather patterns to predict the weather. Yet, we all know that here in our Appalachian valleys, what happens 90 miles away, like a 5-foot dump of snow, isn’t necessarily what will happen here.
At this time of year, we look for other weather forecasters, particularly one a little more than 100 miles to the south of us in Punxsutawney, Pa. Since 1877, a groundhog seeing or not seeing its shadow on Feb. 2 has predicted winter’s length. Today, that groundhog is known as Punxsutawney Phil, who enjoys national fame and starred in the film “Ground Hog Day” with comedian Bill Murray.
But there is a rodent closer to home that also predicts the length of winter, Dunkirk Dave, who lives in Dunkirk with Bob Will.
A teacher, Will is a lifelong wildlife rehabilitator of small animals such as groundhogs. He became fascinated with groundhogs, or woodchucks, when he was a child and found an injured groundhog and brought it home and nursed it back to health. He continued his ambition to rescue small animals into adulthood and college. He became a licensed wildlife rehabilitator after college.
In the early 1970s, while teaching, a colleague suggested that Will bring a groundhog into his classroom and teach his students about them by using the animal to predict the weather. A local newspaper got wind of the project and joined the class for the prediction. They named the groundhog Dunkirk Dave — and the rest is history.
Over the years, Dunkirk Dave has received notoriety with Buffalo news and radio stations arriving in the early hours of the morning to set up for the prediction. Stories about Dunkirk Dave have been published in several national newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times. The event has attracted children and adults including politicians and local celebrities. Gov. Kathy Hochul has met Dunkirk Dave.
The event in Dunkirk, Will says, is not like the event in Pennsylvania. “Dave isn’t roped or caged or wearing hats or clothing. We don’t hold him up for everyone to see, so he can’t see his shadow,” Will said.
Dunkirk Dave lives in a century-old doll house where he is protected from the elements and predators and Will cares for him. The present Dunkirk Dave has been around for seven or eight years and is the fifth or sixth generation of the character. The groundhog is not trained to react.
Will says, “A groundhog is like a cat. You can’t teach them anything. They do what they want to do.”
At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, at 5117 Farmlane Road in the town of Dunkirk, Dave will be let out of the house and, depending on whether or not the sun is shining, he may or may not see his shadow. As the weather lore goes, if he sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. If there’s no shadow, it means there will be an early spring.
Local experts have told Will that Dunkirk Dave has a 94% accuracy rate.
But that is only reasonable Will says, because the date does mark the halfway point of winter in this neck of the woods.
“It is just a fun thing to do in the wintertime,” he says, “and gives people a little entertainment.”
Groundhogs aren’t the only predictor of weather. While most do not claim to know when winter will end, many animals give indications of what is to come weatherwise. Those who live around horses and cattle take note of the thickness of the animal’s fur when it grows colder. Thicker coats mean colder weather.
Birds flying low predict coming storms. Cows laying down is an indication of rain.
“When sheep huddle together, tomorrow there will be a puddle,” an old saying goes. Most know a narrow band of rusty brown on the woolly bear caterpillar foretells a harsh winter, or is it the other way around?
Who knows? Just like who knows what the weather will bring?