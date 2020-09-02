ALBANY — Western New York maintained the highest positive test rate for the coronavirus in New York over the past three days — even as the state overall recorded the 26th day in a row of a test rate below 1%.
WNY’s positive test rate was 1.7% on Tuesday, nearly double than that of the next closest ratio — 0.9% in both the Mid-Hudson and Mohawk Valley regions. WNY’s positive rate was 2.0% on Monday and 1.6% on Sunday.
Cattaraugus County has reported 17 new cases since the weekend, while Allegany County has not reported a new case since the weekend. No new cases had been reported in either county as of Wednesday afternoon.
Statewide, the positive rate for coronavirus was 0.8% on Tuesday, down from 0.98% the day before.
“Twenty-six straight days with an infection rate below 1% is no mean feat,” Cuomo said in a press release. “However, high case levels throughout the country are storm clouds on the horizon, and we have to stay vigilant in partnership with the enforcement of local governments.”
Another five people in the state died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. The statewide death toll is now 25,336.
A total of 445 people in New York were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday, up 13, and 117 people were in intensive care units, up eight. A total of 61 people were intubated, up seven.
Another 84 people were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus on Tuesday.
The state conducted 88,447 tests for the virus on Tuesday and confirmed 708 new cases. New York now has 436,218 confirmed cases of the virus.