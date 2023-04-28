FRANKLINVILLE — Sarah Courtney and Domnic Breton were named queen and king of the 59th Western New York Maple Festival Thursday.
Runners-up were Carmen Marchese and Onsaj Phiansouri.
The king and queen will preside over this weekends activities, including Saturday's parade that begins at 11 a.m.
The Maple Festival features a return of the SAPS 2.75-mile Color Fun Run Sunday starting at 9 a.m. from the high school gym area. Registration starts at 8 o’clock and the $20 fee includes a T-shirt. It is being sponsored by the Student Council.
The Maple Festival weekend activities kick-off Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with the Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at the elementary school cafeteria. It starts at the same time Sunday morning and goes until 2 p.m. both days.
New this year is a Wineries, Brewers and Distilleries and Farmers Market at Park Square. There are also 100 vendors on the school grounds, kiddie rides and a petting zoo.
A maple products booth with sugaring demonstrations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The Ischua Valley Historical Society will open its Miner’s Cabin Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Their Park Square headquarters will also be open with exhibitions.
The car show will set up at firemen’s field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Department will also host a chicken barbecue starting at noon on Sunday.
For other events and information, go online to www.wnymaplefestival.com.