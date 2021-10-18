OAKFIELD (AP) — A Western New York man has been arrested on charges of killing his father inside their shared home, authorities said.
Genesee County sheriff's deputies were asked to check on Martin Maher, 69, when a relative was unable to reach him on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The deputies found Maher dead inside his home in the town of Oakfield and determined that the death was a homicide, the sheriff's office said.
The news release did not say how the victim died.
Maher's son, 37-year-old Nicholas Maher, who lived with his father, was located in Erie County later Sunday and was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, deputies said.
The son was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court and was jailed without bail, they said.
It wasn't clear if Maher had an attorney who could comment.