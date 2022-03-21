OLEAN — Through the taco and wing crawls, GOACC and the Olean Sports and Social Club were able to donate about $9,000 to the Western New York Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes — almost enough to cover the training for two service dogs.
As ticket sales for the latest crawl, the Chili Crawl, slowly climb, event organizers wanted to get the word out for people to purchase tickets. Not only do attendees get to taste seven bowls of chili, vote on them, and possibly win $500 in Shop Olean gift certificate, but the monies raised go to this great organization.
WNY Heroes launched a program called “Pawsitive for Heroes” in 2014. The program will pay for service dog training as a result of the help they get from their sponsors.
A service dog can go anywhere his owner goes but you’re not supposed to approach them, call them by name, or even bend down and pet them.
The dog has to listen directly to the handler. It can only be touched by the handler. So there’s a huge difference between therapy dog and service dog.
When they put their vests on, a service dog is working. It’s all business. When the vest comes off, they go right back to being normal house dogs.
Just recently, “Pawsitive for Heroes” dogs graduated from a training program inside Niagara County Correctional Facility. Inmates volunteered and were chosen to live with and train the dogs to become service dogs to veterans with PTSD.
In the summer of 2021, WNY Heroes teamed up with Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti and the facility. Dogs were incorporated into the jail system — where they lived with and were trained by inmates. Those inmates spent the majority of their time working directly with the animals.
“This partnership was a perfect match,” said Chris Kreiger, the founder of the nonprofit.
Henry Stovall, one of the inmates selected for this program added, “I’ve been with Callie (his dog) for so long she’s like family. I don’t know what to do without her.”
The inmates in the program feel great doing something so good for someone on the outside. More dogs will be on the way in the coming weeks, ready to repeat the cycle of training to help veterans in need.
The fundraiser has a pay-one-price of $35, and includes vouchers to travel to seven different area locations to test, try and enjoy a bowl of chili. You will rate each bowl on presentation, flavor, temperature and overall.
Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the best chili named. One lucky participant will be taking away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
Confirmed locations are Four Mile Brewing Co., Hammer Back Bar, Napoli Pizza, Randys Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Union Whiskey and Village Green.
Please call or stop in the Chamber, 301 N. Union St., to make reservations or for more information. The chili crawl packet are available for pick up on Wednesday. Tickets can also be purchased online at shop.oleanny.com.
Phone the chamber at (716) 372-4433 for more information.