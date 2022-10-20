With inflation, Operation Warm Hearts sees increased need

Pam Shumway (left) and Ann Sitter-Tompkins of Operation Warm Hearts of Olean said the need for children’s clothing has never been greater.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — In the first three weeks of October, Operation Warm Hearts has given out about 325 childrens’ winter coats.

Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, president of the organization, said each child also left with a pair of shoes, winter boots, hand-knit hats, scarfs and mittens, socks, pajamas, underwear and books.

