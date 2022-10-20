With inflation, Operation Warm Hearts sees increased need

OLEAN — In the first three weeks of October, Operation Warm Hearts has given out about 325 childrens’ winter coats.
Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, president of the organization, said each child also left with a pair of shoes, winter boots, hand-knit hats, scarfs and mittens, socks, pajamas, underwear and books.
“We make sure they pick out what they want,” she said. “We want to promote literacy, so they also pick out books to take.”
Sitter-Tompkins, who created Operation Warm Hearts three years ago with Pam Shumway of Allegany, said the need is greater this year due to inflation and the economy.
Many parents can’t afford the cost of dressing their children for winter, she said. That was evident when she was a teacher — first at Bolivar and later Olean. “I saw the need all the time when I was in school.”
Operation Warm Hearts is holding its major annual fundraiser Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hall in the former Allegany High School. The tickets are $50 and enter the buyer in a $1,000 drawing.
A light dinner will be served and a large basket raffle is being held. People wishing to take part in the basket raffle may do so without a ticket for the event. There will also be a DJ and a 50/50 raffle.
The fundraiser will replenish the group’s bank account so Sitter-Tompkins and Shumway and a host of volunteers and donors can restock the coat racks and other clothing at Operation Warm Hearts.
Centered in the Olean area, the group offers help to those who need it across Cattaraugus County and a sliver of Allegany County around the Bolivar area.
Catholic Charities, Cattaraugus County Social Services and area churches are among the groups who refer people to Operation Warm Hearts at 318 Wayne Street near the railroad tracks. They also get calls to help families in emergencies like a fire.
Operation Warm Hearts has also partnered with the county Health Department to promote WIC at its events, as well as Healthy Families and the Healthy Neighborhood Program.
The first event Operation Warm Hearts ever sponsored was a one-day giveaway of back-to-school backpacks and supplies in Lincoln Park in September 2020. It was a combination of their charities: Mary’s Mittens and Jackie’s Jackets.
“There was quite a line for that one,” Sitter-Tompkins said of the Lincoln Park event. “That one-day event grew into this,” she said looking around at racks of children’s coats, boots and clothing in the front room.
Next month Operation Warm Hearts will move to a Fourth Street location that has been given to them.
Volunteers are always needed. Email the group at opwarmheartsolean@gmail.com.
Donations of new clothing, blankets, pillows, backpacks and dental supplies are always welcome. To donate call (716) 301-2723.
Monetary donations are greatly appreciated as well. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 933, Olean, NY 14760.
Operation Warm Hearts is now affiliated with the Cattaraugus County Regional Foundation, which manages its donations.
The clothing is new and of name brand quality. The secret, said Sitter-Tompkins is contacts. The group has a network of contacts who notify them of sales. “We have wonderful donors too,” she added.
There is a generous crew of senior citizens knitting mittens, hats and scarves for children, Sitter-Tompkins said. There is also a quilter’s group that makes blankets.
Both Sitter-Tompkins and Shumway are enthusiastic and helpful in showing children where their clothing sizes are. The children get to pick what they want.