WISE Program senior participants hold reunion picnic

OLEAN — Participants in this year’s Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program celebrated the end of the summer with a picnic Thursday in War Vets Park.
Sponsored by the Councils on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (CASA-Trinity), WISE offers local senior citizens an opportunity to meet other seniors from Cattaraugus County and take part in six interactive lessons.
Carrie Brown, Prevention Specialist with CASA-Trinity, said the group was excited to get together again for the picnic after their sessions ended. In addition to the luncheon, attendees played games like dominoes and euchre.
The next series of sessions will be held at the Gowanda Nutrition Site, 1 School St. in Gowanda. Each lesson is held on successive Wednesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30. Lesson attendees receive free refreshments and giveaways for participating.
Over the six-week session, area seniors will:
- Learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices.
- Celebrate this exciting stage of life and all the benefits that come with it.
- Discuss risk factors and behaviors you should avoid to stay healthy.
- Examine how alcohol, prescription medications and over-the-counter medications affect older adults differently and how you can avoid problems.
- Learn how to use simple tools to help you feel more empowered about your health and the healthcare you receive.
To register or for more information, email Mae at mstadelmaier@casa-trinity.org or call (716) 373-4303 ext. 521.