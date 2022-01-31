OLEAN — A winter storm watch for later this week, expected to last about 36 hours, was issued for the Olean area by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Buffalo — with up to 9 inches of snow possible for the region by Friday.
The watch extends from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Friday, and temperatures are expected to drop quickly from the high in the low 40s that is expected Wednesday.
“There may a little rain before the onset, but it will switch over to snow showers Wednesday night, last all day Thursday and Thursday night and up to sometime Friday afternoon,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at NWS.
The NWS advises drivers to plan and begin vehicle preparations as travel will become difficult. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” it stated.
Temperatures will begin to drop Wednesday night” down to the upper 20s and hover around the freezing mark Thursday,” Kenyon said. “A low of 15 is expected Thursday night. It won’t move much over Thursday.”
That low in the mid-teens is expected to remain, setting the high temperature Friday, and a low is expected Friday night around 0.
As for Groundhog Day Wednesday, the National Weather Service is predicting a mostly cloudy Tuesday night and Wednesday, so it’s not likely that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow. That would be a prediction of an early spring, something that’s a rarity in the 136 years of predicting.
Stay tuned, there’s more for the Olean area.
“Colder air will be moving in with lake-effect over the weekend,” Kenyon said.