The first real snowfall of the season started coming down in the Olean area before 7 p.m. Sunday and was expected to continue through Monday morning.
A winter-weather advisory is in place through 7 a.m. Monday, with possible lake-effect and blowing snow in Cattaraugus County and throughout Western New York. Three to 5 inches were possible in the most persistent snow areas, the National Weather Service said.
Winds as high as 45 mph were also possible. Slippery roads and limited visibility were called for.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for snow and high winds as the system moves across the state tonight through Tuesday morning, bringing up to 10 inches of snow in some Upstate locations and up to 50 mph wind gusts across much of the state.
The combination of high winds and blowing snow may create hazardous travel conditions, including slippery surfaces, reduced visibility and power outages due to downed limbs and wires, the governor said.
"We have state personnel and resources ready to assist as needed," Cuomo said. "Anyone venturing out in the next 48 hours should use extra caution."
Most locations in Western and Central New York, Finger Lakes, North Country and Mohawk Valley were expected to see 3 to 7 inches of snow, while some areas in the North Country and Central NY may see up to 10 inches of snow locally. High winds were expected to increase problems for drivers.