A winter weather advisory for Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties is in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Lake-effect snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake-effect snow areas. In Olean, there is a 40% to 50% chance of snow through Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.
The NWS reports there could be slippery road conditions for the morning commute on Wednesday. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.