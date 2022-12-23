Some of Western New York and the Southern Tier was hit early Friday with a winter snowstorm expected to last until Monday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo predicted total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows and winds gusting as high as 60 mph in parts of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties.
In Allegany County, total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were predicted along with winds gusting as high as 50 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office dispatch reported few accidents as of Friday afternoon. Although there had been no fatal or serious injuries in accidents, several trees and wires were reported down from the high winds.
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a New York-wide state of emergency, which went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. Hochul advised New Yorkers planning to travel this weekend to reconsider in an update Friday afternoon.
A rapid switch Friday from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits was expected to cause flash freezes Saturday, making travel for the holiday weekend extremely difficult to impossible.
“This storm has brought a bit of everything we anticipated, and there are thousands of our first responders, emergency management personnel and utility crews out working in the elements to keep New Yorkers safe today,” she said. “I’m asking everyone to stay off the roads this evening as conditions will worsen when temperatures drop across the state later today. Bundle up, stay indoors, and stay safe this weekend.”
The weather change Friday morning that affected the Olean area and Western New York was expected to impact the rest of the state by that evening. Winds Friday and Saturday could be strong enough to cause downed trees and power lines while lakeshore flooding off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario is possible in flood-prone areas due to rain, snowmelt and strong winds.
Continuing through Monday, lake-effect snow will impact the greater Buffalo regions off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, and strong winds are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow with near zero visibility and localized blizzard conditions. The area could see up to three feet of snow through Sunday night. Below normal, freezing temperatures with wind chills as cold as minus 24 degrees overnight are expected to persist through Monday for upstate regions.
Hochul urged New Yorkers to take all necessary precautions, if traveling this week, and plan ahead for significant weather impacts. Through most of the weekend very strong winds, lake effect snow and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions. Drivers are advised to take caution as widespread blowing snow will result in snow-covered roads and significantly reduce visibility.
SAFETY TIPS
Winter Travel
When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.
Make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow. Good vision is key to good driving.
Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars.
Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children.
Make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.
If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling.
Extreme Temperatures
Be aware of wind chill. It can cause an increase of heat loss to the human body.
Dress appropriately and avoid staying in the cold too long.
Wear a hat and gloves when appropriate with layers of clothing. Avoid unnecessary exposure of any part of the body to the cold.
Drink plenty of warm fluids or warm water but avoid caffeine and alcohol. Stay active to maintain body heat.
Take frequent breaks from the cold.
If signals of hypothermia or frostbite appear, get out of the cold, slowly warm the individual and seek medical assistance.
Frostbite symptoms include loss of feeling, a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes, ears and nose.
Hypothermia symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, slow speech, memory lapses, frequent stumbling and drowsiness.
Heavy Exertion
Heavy exertion, such as shoveling snow, clearing debris or pushing a car, increase the risk of a heart attack.
Stay warm, dress warm and slow down when working outdoors.
Take frequent rests to avoid overexertion.
If you feel chest pain, shortness of breath or pain in your jaw radiating down your arm, stop and seek help immediately.
Power Outages
Call your utility provider to notify them of the outage.
Avoid all downed power lines and report them to your utility provider for repair. Assume all downed lines have live electricity.
Use only flashlights for emergency lighting. Candles pose the risk of fire.
Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors shut to keep food from spoiling. When in doubt, throw it out.
Do not use a charcoal grill or generator indoors and do not use a gas stove for heat. They could give off harmful levels of carbon monoxide.
Turn off major appliances to prevent damage from a possible surge when the power comes back on. Keep one light turned on so you know when power returns.
Home Heating
Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths.
Keep all combustibles at least three feet away from heating equipment.
Always plug appliances including space heaters directly into a receptacle. Never plug appliances into a power strip or extension cord.
Make sure there is a working smoke alarm in each bedroom, outside sleeping areas and on every level of your home.
For all non-emergency service needs before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit 211nys.org.