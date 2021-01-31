A major winter storm that is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to Central and other parts of New York state is going to let Olean and Cattaraugus County off lightly.
While flurries and snow showers are in the forecast locally, the heaviest snow in the storm system will be to the south in Pennsylvania and to the east in New York.
The National Weather Service said in a winter storm watch for Central New York that 6 to 12 inches of snow were possible through Tuesday night.
“This will be a long-duration event,” the weather service said. “Light snow falls for some locations tonight through Monday, but then the snow may become heavy at times Monday night through Tuesday, with areas of blowing snow.”
Up to 18 inches is possible in the Catskills, and blizzard conditions are possible in New York City and Boston as the nor’easter churns up the East Coast.