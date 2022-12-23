Some of western New York and the Southern Tier was hit early Friday with a winter snow storm expected to last through Monday.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo predict total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows and winds gusting as high as 60 mph in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties.
In Allegany County, total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are predicted along with winds gusting as high as 50 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow.
A rapid switch Friday from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits was expected to cause flash freezes today, making travel for the holiday weekend extremely difficult.
From this afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions and wind chills as cold as -24 degrees overnight.
Drivers are advised to take caution as widespread blowing snow will result in snow-covered roads and significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages.
