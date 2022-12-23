Some of western New York and the Southern Tier was hit early Friday with a winter snow storm expected to last through Monday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo predict total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows and winds gusting as high as 60 mph in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties.

