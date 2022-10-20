PORTVILLE — Growing native plants from seed can be inexpensive and rewarding, but it can also be challenging.
In this mini-workshop, set for Tuesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m., learn how to grow seed that requires stratification — cold treatment to break dormancy — without having to use your refrigerator.
Jennifer Miller will demonstrate how to start cold-dormant native seed in recycled containers outdoors during winter months using easy winter-sowing methods. Participants will be able to prepare and take home a container of native plant seed that will germinate in spring. Miller will also offer participants extra seed to try at home, including native milkweeds, coneflowers, lobelias and more.
Materials are limited to approximately 12 participants. Email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187 to make sure planting materials are available. Provide a phone number so officials can call you on Monday to confirm your space.
This workshop will be held at the pavilion on the Lillibridge Preserve, 1974 Lillibridge Road. A $5 donation is suggested in place of a fee.
This program will be canceled in the event of poor weather or heavy wind. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancellation notice on the top of our website home page.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)