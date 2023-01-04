RED HOUSE — Explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park during a series of winter snowshoe hikes beginning Tuesday.
Park naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks, or regular hikes if there is no snow, on Tuesday evenings at 4:30 p.m. throughout winter.
Witness a breathtaking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek or visit a secret beaver pond or historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary. Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack and a sense of adventure.
Several pairs of snowshoes are available to rent for free during the program. Call ahead to reserve snowshoes by 10 a.m. the day of each hike. Scheduled hikes are as follows:
• Tuesday: Meet at Camp Allegany, hike nature trail.
• Jan. 17: Park near Red House Toll, hike Hemlock Hollow.
• Jan. 24: Meet at Summit Warming Hut, hike Bear Paw.
• Jan. 31: Meet at the Red House Camp Store, hike to Bridal Falls
February hike locations will be announced at a later date.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or check out the “Allegany State Park” Facebook page. All programs and times are subject to change.
