Winter snowshoe hikes this winter at ASP

Snowshoe hike participants trek through Allegany State Park during a previous winter.

 File photo

RED HOUSE — Explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park during a series of winter snowshoe hikes beginning Tuesday.

Park naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks, or regular hikes if there is no snow, on Tuesday evenings at 4:30 p.m. throughout winter.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social