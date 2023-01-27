Winter snowshoe hikes this winter at ASP

Snowshoe hike participants trek through Allegany State Park during a previous winter.

 File photo

RED HOUSE — Join Park Naturalists as they explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park this February.

Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks, or hikes if there is no snow, on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

 

