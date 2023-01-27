RED HOUSE — Join Park Naturalists as they explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park this February.
Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks, or hikes if there is no snow, on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.
Witness a breathtaking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary.
Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack and a sense of adventure. If you need snowshoes, there are several pairs to rent for free during the program. Call to reserve snowshoes by 10 a.m. on the day of each hike.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or check out the park’s Facebook page.
All programs and times are subject to change.
• Feb. 7: Meet at Summit Warming Hut. Hike Bear Paw.
• Feb. 14: Meet at the Administration Building. Hike Red Jacket.
• Feb. 21: Meet at the entrance to Cain Hallow. Hike Quaker Multi-Use Trail.
• Feb. 28: Meet at Camp Allegany. Hike Nature Trail.