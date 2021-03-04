Winter at Canticle Farm

Many area residents associate Canticle Farm of Allegany with summer- and harvest-season produce, but its market at 3809 Old State Road is open to the public all year. Winter seasonal selections include vendor’s meat, eggs, maple products, honey and other goods. Cashier Kim Miller (left) waits on Ciara and Noah (age 6) Buchanan of Eldred, Pa. Canticle Farm is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

