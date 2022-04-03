Top Take 5 ticket sold in Catt. County
SCHENECTADY — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one of two prize-winning tickets in Saturday’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Cattaraugus County.
The ticket, worth $21,732, was sold at the South Dayton Supermarket on Pine Street. The other winning ticket in the Take 5 drawing was sold in New York City.
The purchaser matched all five numbers among those between 1 and 39 in the game — the odds of picking all five numbers correctly is 1 in 575,757. In the 31 days of March, the top prize was announced 19 times.
The prize, based on sales of the game, is half of the top jackpot because two tickets were sold with five numbers matching.
TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.