OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello announced the winners of the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, which took place at the Bartlett Country Club Golf Course.
In the men's division: Gross, Shaun Callahan; Net, Chris Chiapuso; in the senior division: Gross and Net, Paul Bzdak; and in the women's division: Gross and Net, Sheila Kehoe.
The tournament benefits the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund, with the scholarship available to high school seniors who are residents of the city of Olean and intend to pursue accounting, criminal justice or engineering in their studies.