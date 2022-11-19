ELLICOTTVILLE — With snowmaking underway and Christmas music on the radio, the holiday season, without a doubt, is here.
Christmas in Ellicottville, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration of lights, will kick off Nov. 25-27. Visitors and eventgoers can expect a fun-filled activity schedule similar to years past but with a few new additions.
The Chamber is excited to announce they’re working with local businesses to host another window decorating contest, but this year the public is also asked to vote for their favorite.
Coinciding with the kickoff celebration and tree lighting ceremony, local businesses are encouraged to have their windows decorated by Friday as the voting polls open to the public that day. The polls will be kept open until Dec. 6, and the winner will be announced at the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Party on Dec. 8.
Visitors to Ellicottville for the celebration can also expect the return of the show-stealing Santa’s Mini Donkeys as well as horse-drawn carriage rides, cookie decorating with Cupcaked bakery, firetruck rides, children’s arts, crafts and activities at the Wingate, a pancake breakfast with Santa and much more. A full schedule can be found on ellicottvilleny.com.
New this year, and a classic Christmas tradition, the Elf on the Shelf will make its way into the local businesses.
“We’re very excited to announce that the widely popular, mischievous scout elves will be landing in Ellicottville this year,” said Jessica Wallace, Business Development Manager at the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.
For those who may not know about this worldwide tradition, once a scout elf is adopted and has been given a name, the elf receives its Christmas magic and can travel to the North Pole to tell Santa and his helpers about his adventures.
The scout elf returns each morning to different places to watch the festive fun and to keep the naughty and nice list in check. This family favorite tradition has kids jumping out of bed to see where the elf has landed and what kind of games he’s been up to.
The chamber invites families to explore the village and find where the scout elves have landed. Saint Nick is giving each elf a QR code so families who spot one of the elves can enter into a drawing. The elves are expected to land Dec. 1 with a planned departure to the North Pole on Dec. 21.
To stay up to date on all the holiday activities, visit ellicottvilleny.com.