WELLSVILLE — Humpty Dumpty took a great fall ... and so did Wellsville’s giant Santa Claus.
High winds on the morning of Dec. 23 ripped Wellsville’s two-story Santa Claus from its moorings on the front of the Chamber of Commerce building and slammed it onto Main Street, smashing it to pieces.
“Fortunately,” Karen Kania, the Chamber’s membership and services coordinator, “few people were on the street at the time, and no one was injured. I got a call that morning after it happened, telling me that there was a policeman directing traffic around the pieces of Santa that had crashed into the street and that what was left of Santa was being placed on the sidewalk.”
Bruce Thomas, executive director of the Chamber, was called in and found that there was no damage to the building.
However, much like Humpty, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can’t put Santa Claus together again.
“We got him up a little later than usual this year because the village crews who put him up were busy with leaf and snow removal. No one has noticed that he is down. They probably just think we took him down early,” Kania said.
During the 1950s and '60s, throughout the Christmas season, the giant Santa adorned the entrance to Robbins Hardware Store on the corner of Pearl and North Main streets. He became a symbol of the Christmas season to generations of children who passed under him on their way into the store or saw him when their parents took them downtown.
One of those children was Judy Searle Lynch. When Lynch was elected mayor of Wellsville in 2012, she remembered the Santa of her childhood.
Contacted recently about the origin of the Santa, Lynch said, “Sometime during my term, I was trying to think of things that meant a lot to Wellsville and how to bring some of that nostalgia back. I recalled the giant Santa, but I didn’t know what had happened to him. I contacted people who might know, but Santa was nowhere to be found.”
Undeterred, Lynch contacted the Building and Trades Department on the Wellsville campus of Alfred State College. They agreed to build and paint a new Santa.
The Searle family donated the materials, and the school constructed the Santa at no cost. The Searle family donated the massive Santa to the village to be displayed at Christmas time. The Chamber of Commerce building was selected as the place for Santa to stand. Since the early 20-teens the Santa has become a focal point of the village’s Christmas celebration.
Santa was smashed and there is no putting him back together again, Kania said. There are also no funds in the Chamber’s budget to construct a new giant Santa. At this point, she said, "We do not know what we can do.”
The Chamber is looking for answers, and wondering who might step forward to create a new Santa or help fund the cost of one. Those interested in recreating a part of Wellsville’s past should contact the Chamber at (585) 593-5080 or email, Thomas at wacoexec@wellsvilleareachamber.com