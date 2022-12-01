Wind power developers are eyeing thousands of acres of ridgeline across the southern parts of the towns of Allegany and Olean to possibly lease for two commercial wind farms.
If the projects are approved by New York state, turbines rising 600 feet could dot ridges between the Chipmunk area in the town of Allegany to Rock City Park in the next five to seven years.
The interest comes more than 10 years after a wind-power project proposed by EverPower in Allegany's Chipmunk and Four Mile areas was abandoned in an episode that divided town residents.
The developers are Liberty Renewables Inc., of Albany, a partnership between Canadian and European companies, and Terra-Gen LLC, a renewables company with offices in New York City and San Diego. The company has two projects in Madison County and one in Cayuga County.
Augusta Mead, Liberty Renewables project director, is scheduled to meet with Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins and Olean Supervisor Annette Parker on Wednesday to discuss the proposed project.
“Why Allegany?” asked Higgins in a telephone interview Thursday. "I would like to be convinced that Olean and Allegany is a logical place to put windmills. We only just learned about it recently. We’re going to listen to them and see how it goes. The town board is in a fact-finding mode. It’s early in the process. We’re just trying to get up to speed.”
Higgins added, “The initial effort seems to point that the state drives this whole process. We want to get up to speed. These projects are years out. This is something we are just starting to work on.”
Higgins said he hopes the company adheres to the town’s wind law in terms of noise.
“I’m certainly concerned about noise," said the supervisor, who lives on Four Mile Road and is among those residents bothered by noise from a compressor station.
Parker said the proposed wind development, on top of solar farms the town board is already managing, “is kind of overwhelming.” She said she wasn’t against the wind farm “as long as it doesn’t impact any residents.”
The town has recently updated its wind and solar farm law following a moratorium. “Even though New York is going to come along and impose its rules, if you have a local law, it helps,” Parker said. “It’s getting hard for towns to fight.”
In the meantime, Parker said she has an open mind and will hear what the developers have to say.
Contacted by the Olean Times Herald on Thursday, Mead, of Liberty Renewables, said the area of interest lies across the southern portions of the towns of Olean and Allegany up to about 1.5 miles from the New York-Pennsylvania border, as well as much of the southeast portion of the town of Olean to within a quarter-mile of the city limits.
Liberty Renewables is currently looking at wind resources and transmission capability, Mead said.
The proposed project would generate 90 megawatts with about 20 turbines, each up to 600 feet tall. The turbines would be significantly spaced out, Mead said. If approved, construction probably wouldn’t start before 2007, she added.
“The project is in a really early stage,” Mead said. Besides speaking with the Olean and Allegany supervisors, she said she has reached out to the Cattaraugus County Concerned Citizens, a grassroots environmental activist group, to discuss the project.
The other project that could be under development involves much of the footprint of the EverPower Allegany Wind project which was proposed, then scuttled about 10 years ago.
Terra-Gen is utilizing “roughly the same footprint” — mostly the ridges in the Chipmunk area in the western part of the town the EverPower project had proposed, according to Kevin Sheen, who once served as a spokesman for EverPower.
Ironically, Liberty Renewables also learned about the Chipmunk area from the proposal made by EverPower. The project proved to be controversial, pitting residents who would be most affected against property owners looking at 20 years of wind-power lease payments.
Sheen told the Times Herald that any construction is four to seven years away and no determination has been made by Terra-Gen on the size of the project or number of turbines. That will be determined by studies of nearby transmission lines, he explained.
Terra-Gen is applying for a permit to erect a MET tower used to determine if local winds are suitable, Sheen said. That will stay up for years relaying wind speeds and directions on the windy ridgelines in the area.
“We are beginning to speak to some landowners,” Sheen said. “We are looking to see where there is interest in possibly leasing property.”
Sheen said Terra-Gen had reviewed the town of Allegany’s current wind law. He noted, however, that the state controls the wind turbine siting through the 94C process. Still, the company seeks input from the municipality involved and does look at town laws.
The siting is now up to the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting and under the 94C process, which is significantly different than the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which gave municipalities a greater role in siting.
Sheen said the Terra-Gen project does not overlap with Liberty Renewables' proposed wind farm.